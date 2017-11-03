What’s that under construction on Highway 101 near Cooper Point Road?

There’s a new development rising from the ground in along Highway 101 near Cooper Point Road in west Olympia.
It’s mini-storage, according to city of Olympia building information. And it’s not a small development.
The Secure-It Self-Storage facility will be eight buildings: seven for storage and one for an office. In all, the development measures 160,500 square feet, according to city information.
The Spokane-based owner of the property, Lanzce Douglass, could not be reached Thursday, and neither could a city of Olympia planner attached to the project.
The location of the development is on property between Highway 101 and the Percival Creek ravine. The address is 2225 Cooper Point Road SW.
So why build more mini-storage? It likely has to do with growth. Thurston County’s population, currently at about 275,000, is expected to grow to 295,000 by 2020, according to Thurston Regional Planning Council data.
And more people means more demand for places to put stuff.
The state of the local housing market also could be increasing the demand for storage. The rise in median prices has prevented some renters from becoming homeowners. In September, the median price of a single-family home in Thurston County rose 9.3 percent to $295,000, according to Northwest Multiple Listing Service data.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
