Vintage video game store coming to Tacoma Mall

Time to blow the dust off your old Nintendo cartridges.
That old Atari, Sega, even ColecoVision game? It could be worth something.
Game Over Videogames is coming to the Tacoma Mall, said owner David Kaelin.
Kaelin hopes to have the Tacoma store open by November in time for Black Friday. It will open with at least 10,000 titles across all retro gaming platforms.
The company has 14 retail locations: two in Washington and 12 in Texas. Tacoma will become his third in the state. He said he’s been scouting locations in the mall for a couple of years.
“We looked at it as an extension of our Seattle market,” Kaelin said from Texas. “Being close to the military base will be good. It’s a good market overall, I think, especially for a resale shop like us.”
The company buys and sells used video games and consoles, both at stores and for online orders from gameovervideogames.com. Stores also stock old connector cables and video game controllers, and can repair old machines, Kaelin said.
His stores also host regular retro video gaming events. The store will open in a 1,233-square-foot space formerly occupied by a market research company between Macy’s and Nordstrom.
