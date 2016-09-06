Search continues for Olympia man who went missing in Idaho

The search continued Tuesday to find Olympia resident Austin Kelley, who was reported missing on Sunday after he was swept down the Salmon River in Idaho, his mother, Cortney, said.
The area where he was reported missing is near Riggins, Idaho, about 150 miles north of Boise.
Kelley, an Olympia High School and Saint Martin’s University graduate, had gone to Idaho for a bachelor’s gathering for a friend who was about to get married, she said.
Kelley and others had gone fishing, she said, when they decided to swim across the river to some hot springs. Cortney received a call Sunday morning that he was missing, she said.
“They are working hard to locate him and bring him home,” she said. “We’re just praying for a miracle that he is found safe and alive.”
A vigil has been organized for Kelley, which is set for 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Olympia High School stadium, family friend Jennie Foglia-Jones said Tuesday. Those planning to attend should wear soccer attire, she said. Kelley played soccer for Olympia High School and Saint Martin’s University.
“He’s probably the nicest, most genuine person my husband and I have ever met,” Foglia-Jones said.
The Idaho County Sheriff expects to issue a news release Tuesday, a representative of his office said.
Our son Austin was caught in a current in the #salmon river near #riggins Idaho yesterday. Please help us find him. pic.twitter.com/M8bfz6Yoc8— Cortney Kelley (@Cortkelley) September 5, 2016
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments