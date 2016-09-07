Several hundred gather at Olympia High School to show their support for missing Olympia man, Austin Kelley

The 50-yard line was quiet Wednesday night at Olympia High School’s Ingersoll Stadium, except for the occasional sound of someone crying or the slap of a back as people embraced.
That’s where several hundred people gathered to show their support for Austin Kelley, 26, the Olympia man who went missing Sunday in the Salmon River, not far from the town of Riggins, Idaho, which is about 150 miles north of Boise.
Kelley had traveled there with some friends for a guy’s getaway weekend.
Mostly family members spoke during the “Bring Austin Home” vigil. Alongside them was a centerpiece display, showing photos of Kelley with his wife and baby, as well as with his family, and two soccer jerseys and balls. Kelley played soccer at Olympia High School, Saint Martin’s University and is an assistant coach to the boy’s team at the high school.
One man approached the display with a soccer ball, kissed it, then set it on the field under the photos.
“We just really need for him to be home,” said Kelley’s mother, Cortney. “And I just hope you hold him in your hearts that he is somewhere waiting for us. He knows we are looking for him. We want nothing more than for a beautiful man to continue his story with his family.”
Cortney was joined by her husband, Philip and youngest son, Emmett.
“We definitely feel the love and support from all of you,” Philip said. “It’s a hurricane of emotions because we are feeling deep sadness and the love and support from all of you. We keep praying that we can bring him home. He loves all of you and we love all of you.”
Perhaps the most moving part of the vigil was captured with a song and single drum as a Nisqually tribal member sang for Kelley. Afterward, Kelley’s father, Philip, and the man, embraced.
Meanwhile, it was reported during the vigil that friends and family continue to search for Kelley in Idaho.
As for the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, search and rescue efforts took place on Sunday and Monday, using divers and jet skis, and then a posse group, which works under the authority of the sheriff’s office, took up the search on Tuesday.
Given the terrain in the area, Sheriff Doug Giddings acknowledged Wednesday afternoon that there’s only so much his office can do.
The Salmon River runs through deep canyons which makes it hard to access from the shore, he said. It’s also a long river that’s a mix of fast and slow-moving water, with deep pits — as deep as 70 feet in places — along with shallower areas and river eddies.
“It’s a tough place,” he said. “The river pulls you under in a lot of places.”
Although his office is no longer searching the area, they do rely on recreational boaters and those who fish the river for assistance, he said.
On Sunday, Kelley and his friends entered the river to go swimming about 18 miles from the town of Riggins, Giddings said. Three of them made it across, but Kelley did not. There’s no cell phone service in the area, so the friends had to find a resident in the area with a land line phone to report the emergency. There are a few cabins in the area, he said.
A fundraising effort through the website Give Forward is also underway to raise money for the search and for Kelley’s wife and daughter. The site can be found here.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments