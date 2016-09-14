What’s Happening for Sept. 14

Thursday
Olympia World Affairs Council: Professor Steve Niva from The Evergreen State College will discuss “Inside America’s Shadow War with ISIS,” 7:30 p.m. at the Thurston Economic Development Council, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
Friday
Wonder in concert: Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes presents singer/songwriter Wonder at its Lacey location, Market Square (Fred Meyer Complex) 730 Sleater-Kinney Road SE. 6 p.m. with meet-and-greet and performance at 7 p.m. Donations accepted. RSVP: by phone at 360-489-0407 or by email at marketing@mysticalcupcakes.com or go to the event page on the Miss Moffett’s Mystical Cupcakes Facebook page.
Saturday
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Bayview Thriftway, 516 Fourth Ave. W., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Help for sheriff’s family: A fundraiser for the family of injured Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza will be at Seventeen51 Restaurant & Bistro at Panorama, 1751 Circle Lane, Lacey; and at Mr. Doug’s Restaurant, 210 NE 103rd Ave., Yelm, 7 a.m.-10 a.m. Breakfast is free, but donation is appreciated.
Dick’s Annual Beer for a Cure: The sixth annual event, which benefits Lewis County Relay Relay for Life, is 4 p.m.-9 p.m. at Dick’s Brewing Company, Centralia. Home brewers can enter their own concoctions Saturday at dicksbeer.com. The event includes silent auction and raffle. The Eclectics will perform.
Emergency Preparedness Expo: Speakers and vendors will present information about food storage, supplies and pet safety during an emergency, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rochester Middle School, 9937 U.S. Highway 12. Information: 360-867-2825 or co.thurston.wa.us/em/expo.
Sunday
Nisqually Land Trust annual meeting and salmon bake: Dinner and presentation 4-7:30 p.m. at Odd Fellows Park, 6500 79th Ave. NE, Olympia. Donation of $10 suggested. RSVP by Sept. 10 at 360-489-3400 or staff@nisquallylandtrust.org.
Sept. 24
Blood drive: Pint for a Pint blood drive benefits Thurston and Mason county hospitals. Donate blood and get a pint of ice cream. 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Ralph’s Thriftway, 1908 Fourth Ave. E., Olympia. Information: Carly Brettmann at 360-596-0112.
Vintage Sewing Machines: Molly Casey will talk about the history of mechanical sewing machines and the ethics of durable manufacturing versus mass production of disposable things. 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Lacey Timberland Regional Library, 500 College St. SE. Information: 360-491-3860 or see trl.org.
Oct. 1
Buddy Walk: Event to raise awareness and inclusion of people with Down syndrome, 9 a.m. at Fire Station 34, 8407 Steilacoom Road, Lacey. Information: Becca Brandt, president, South Puget Sound Up with Down Syndrome, 360-915-6276.
