2 Intercity Transit projects could help bring bus service to northeast Lacey

An Intercity Transit bus isn’t coming around the corner in northeast Lacey just yet, but there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for a bus line to that area.
That was the takeaway from a presentation given by Intercity Transit General Manager Ann Freeman-Manzanares to Lacey City Council on Thursday during its work session. She talked about two projects that might hasten service to northeast Lacey.
The first project is IT’s plan to renovate and expand its headquarters in Olympia on Pattison Street, which is home to IT operations, maintenance and administrative offices. That plan was put on hold after federal dollars for buses and bus facilities went away, but some federal money has returned for both. It’s not a huge sum — $211 million nationwide for buses and bus facilities — and IT needs $26 million for its project, she said.
“It will take community-wide support to gain state and federal tax dollars,” Freeman-Manzanares told the council.
Councilman Jeff Gadman, the city’s representative on the Intercity Transit Authority, added that an expanded Pattison Street location could mean more buses to serve northeast Lacey and the room to park them.
“Expanding the Pattison Street location is as critical as expanding the bus system,” he said.
The second project is to have a consultant examine IT’s current service — something that hasn’t been done since 2006, Freeman-Manzanares said. The consultant will look at what’s working well and not well and develop some short and long range plans, she said. The consultant will also be looking at areas without service, such as northeast Lacey and recently annexed areas in Tumwater.
“We will be looking at all areas and try to define a way to move forward,” she said.
Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt humorously suggested that IT run a streetcar up and down Martin Way, which would free up some buses to serve northeast Lacey.
Councilman Michael Steadman said he was just glad that northeast Lacey is in the conversation.
“The fact that it has been stressed three times is a good sign,” he said. “We have users out there.”
IT bus lines enter some parts of northeast Lacey, but they don’t make deep runs into the area. There is service to the Hawks Prairie Park & Ride, as well as to Meridian Road, near Orion Drive, according to IT’s system map.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
