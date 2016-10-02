Thurston coroner identifies woman found in Hicks Lake

A woman who was found in Hicks Lake last week has been identified as Sai Priyanka Choudary Gogineni, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.
The woman, 24, lived in Lacey but was from India, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday. The cause and manner of her death are pending autopsy and toxicology results, he said.
Lacey police said in a news release that there were no signs of trauma to the body and foul play is not suspected.
The woman’s body was found early Tuesday morning by a man preparing to launch his boat at the public boat launch at 2800 Hicks Lake Road SE.
