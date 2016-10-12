Potentially ‘historic’ storm headed our way

When Northwest weather guru Cliff Mass says we are in for “extraordinarily active weather with the potential ... to be an historic event,” it’s time to check the flashlights, get some water and non-perishable food and prepare to hunker down for a couple of days.
Wednesday is, literally, the calm before the storm.
Wind and rain begin in earnest Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service Office in Seattle. The highest winds are forecast for the coast and north interior — sustained at 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Winds will be lower in the South Sound, but meteorologists caution that with leaves still on the trees, tree damage is likely.
From Wednesday night through Friday morning, 2 or more inches of rain are possible in South Sound.
The Skokomish River will probably flood late Thursday or Thursday night, according to the weather service.
Friday is a more normal winter day, blustery, but not as dramatic.
Then comes Saturday.
Mass blogs: “A true monster storm, potentially as strong as the most powerful storm in NW history (the Columbus Day Storm of 1962) will be approaching our area on Saturday.”
The storm is the remnant of Typhoon Songda. Forecast models vary somewhat in where it will land, but every solution includes significant wind, according to the weather service.
And, in the opening weekend for razor clam digging, the storm will generate large waves that could reach 30 feet or higher along the coast.
This story will be updated as new forecasts come in.
