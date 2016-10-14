Storm updates: tidbits we think are worth sharing

Here are some tidbits and information we think is worth sharing. We will update this list throughout the day, and into the weekend. If you have news to share, email news@theolympian.com. We always appreciate your contributions.
Traffic
▪ Tow trucks are on the scene as of 9:30 a.m. Friday of a semi-truck crash at the intersection of Interstate 5 and US 101. Traffic is backed up on southbound I5 through Lacey.
▪ Wheeler Avenue is closed this morning due a downed tree.
Weather
▪ There is a tornado warning for Pacific County until 9:45 a.m.
Colleges & Universities
▪ Olympic College: Bremerton campus closed due to power outrage. Will re-open when power restored.
Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. Schools
▪ Willapa Valley SD: Closed, No AM preschool
