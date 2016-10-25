Local

October 25, 2016 8:25 AM

Car versus bicycle crash closes Martin Way in Lacey Tuesday morning

By Lisa Pemberton

9:15 a.m. update: Martin Way has reopened to traffic.

We will continue to update our earlier story:

Martin Way northbound near College Street and Interstate 5 in Lacey was closed Tuesday morning due to a serious car versus bicycle crash, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

The bicyclist, a man in his 30s, was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and was in critical condition, according to fire officials.

A Thurston County dispatcher said the crash was reported at about 6:50 a.m. and Lacey Police are investigating. No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

