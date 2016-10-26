Internet hoax floods Thurston 911 with non-emergency calls

Thurston Communications 911 was flooded with non-emergency calls Tuesday night after residents clicked on a social media link that dialed the emergency phone number, dispatch officials said Wednesday.
The source of the link posted on Twitter was thought to have originated in Lacey. It was not immediately clear what the Tweet encouraged users to do. Lacey police reportedly are investigating the incident.
Smart phone users clicked on the link, which then dialed their phones.
“We’re in the middle of trying to sort out what happened,” said Thurston 911 Director Keith Flewelling, but he added that “we don’t believe we lost any (emergency) calls as a result and recovered fairly quickly.”
About 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, dispatch began to receive a surge of non-emergency calls, or about one every 30 seconds, a Thurston County dispatcher said.
Dispatchers answer calls by saying, “911, what are you reporting?” Most callers quickly hung up once they heard the dispatcher’s voice. But that doesn’t mean that a dispatcher’s work is done, Flewelling said.
“Our standard operating procedure is to call them back to verify whether they’re having an emergency,” he said.
The non-emergency calls tied up Thurston 911 lines for about 30 minutes, a dispatcher said.
“You just have to be careful in the cyber world,” Flewelling said.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
