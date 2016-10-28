Lewis County woman charged with fraud for enrolling boyfriend on insurance

Felony charges have been filed against a Lewis County woman as the result of an insurance fraud investigation by the state Insurance Commissioner’s Special Investigations Unit.
Juelene Perez Owens, 37, of Mossyrock, was charged with first-degree theft in Lewis County Superior Court, according to a news release.
Investigators allege that Perez enrolled her boyfriend, Jose P. Lopez, on the health insurance provided through her employer, the U.S. Postal Service, when she was hired in 2004. She indicated on the enrollment form that she and Lopez were married, although they had never been married.
In 2011, Lopez submitted an updated enrollment form, again listing Lopez as her husband. In June 2014, USPS requested a marriage certificate from Perez; she said she didn’t have one because she thought they were married under common law.
The health insurance plan paid more than $350,000 in medical and prescription claims for Lopez.
Comments