Olympia police seek suspect in Woodland Trail assault

A man in his 60s was assaulted Tuesday night, possibly with a machete, according to Olympia police.
About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the man said he had emerged from his tent along the Woodland Trail when he was bludgeoned from behind, suffering large cuts to his head and body, Lt. Paul Lower said. He was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital and is expected to recover, he said.
The incident took place on the Woodland Trail between the Eastside Street trailhead and Boulevard Road.
Police do not have a suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
