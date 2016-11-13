Jim Cooper concedes win to John Hutchings in Thurston County commission race

John Hutchings is your new Thurston County commissioner from District 1 after Jim Cooper conceded the win Saturday night, according to a message on his Facebook page.
“Earlier this evening I called John Hutchings and conceded the race for Thurston County Commissioner,” his post reads. “ I am exceedingly proud that we ran a positive, issue oriented campaign, and I could not be more grateful to each and every one of you for your support, and for the roles you play in our community every day. This is a wonderful place we call home, and I will continue to stand side by side with you, working to protect our values. While this has been a tough election, the work continues. This is the greatest community I could ask for. Onward!”
With 100 percent of Thurston County’s precincts counted as of 5 p.m. Saturday, Hutchings led with 51.73 percent of the vote to Cooper’s 47.95 percent, Thurston County Auditor’s data show.
Cooper took an early lead over Hutchings on Election Night, but subsequent vote counts helped Hutchings take the lead and maintain it. Hutchings will replace retiring county commissioner Cathy Wolfe.
In the District 2 race, Gary Edwards maintained his lead over Kelsey Hulse, 53.85 percent to 45.91 percent. Like Wolfe, incumbent Sandra Romero also plans to retire.
The election is set to be certified on Nov. 29.
