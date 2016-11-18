222 Market officially opens as Olympia’s new artisan food hub

Tenants at the new 222 Market served bone broth, gelato, oysters, crepes, gin and more to hundreds of wide-eyed visitors Saturday during the new artisanal food hub’s grand opening in downtown Olympia.
Olympia resident Steve Willis and his family sat at a wooden table and sipped warm cups of savory stock from the Broth Bar by Salt, Fire and Thyme. Willis owns Scatter Creek Coffee, which is being sold at the market’s Pantry, an artisan grocer with local products and cooking classes.
“It’s a really cool space with so much stuff going on,” he said. “Everybody gathers around food.”
Located next to the popular Bread Peddler, the 222 Market is the brainchild of building owners Gray and Joy Graham and local chef Lela Cross, who handpicked the market’s tenants — including Fleurae, a boutique flower shop that fits in with the mission of embracing all things fresh and local.
“This market was a very well-thought-out idea and planned vision,” said Iana Franks, who co-owns Fleurae with Carissa Dickson. “The owners are 100 percent behind it.”
Attendees lapped up scratch-made gelato from Sofie’s Scoops at the grand opening while Chelsea Farms served oysters, appetizers and beer. Blind Pig Spirits was pouring shots from the first batch of its recently trademarked Oly Gin, whose logo includes the legislative building.
The Creperie, which opened last summer, serves gourmet French crepes with a range of fillings. The restaurant, lined with windows that overlook Capitol Way and Olympia Avenue, has become part of building owner Gray Graham’s daily dining routine.
“I’ve eaten a crepe every day since they opened,” he told attendees before Saturday’s ribbon cutting.
Yelm resident Sandra Bocas, who sells her vegan Hot Babe Hot Sauces at the Pantry store, said the new Olympia market is a dream come true for anyone who appreciates local organic food.
“This is the movement we all want to see,” said Bocas, whose sauce is based on her grandmother’s recipe from Trinidad. “This is all about food, but also diversity and creativity.”
