6 children and 2 adults are hospitalized after driver falls asleep near Montesano

Six children and two adults, all from South Bend, were taken to area hospitals after the driver of the vehicle fell asleep and drove off the road near Montesano, Grays Harbor County, according to the Washington State Patrol.
About 10:20 p.m. Saturday, the two adults and six children were southbound in a 2007 Dodge Caravan on state Route 107, about four miles south of Montesano.
The 28-year-old woman driving the vehicle apparently fell asleep and the following unfolded: She failed to negotiate a corner and drove off the road, striking a tree on the front passenger side of the minivan. The impact spun the vehicle 90 degrees to the left and it came to rest on its wheels.
The driver and her passengers were taken to area hospitals in Grays Harbor County, except for two girls, ages 9 and 6, who were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The two adults in the minivan were wearing their seat belts, while the children were not.
The youngest injured passenger was an 11-month-old girl.
The driver faces a possible charge of second-degree negligent driving.
