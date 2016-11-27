Tenino man dies Sunday after being struck by car on US 12

A 36-year-old Tenino man was killed Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Highway 12, about 10 miles east of Grand Mound, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The man was identified as Kenneth James Rose of Tenino.
About 9:15 a.m., Rose was walking eastbound on U.S. 12 when he was struck by a vehicle. Rose’s body was found 75 feet from the road, according to the state patrol. The incident is under investigation as felony hit and run. Details about the vehicle and driver are still unknown.
