Community rallies to bring Tenino police chief’s son home for burial

A Tenino businessman has launched an online fundraiser to help Tenino Police Chief Don Moody and his wife, Shelly, bring their late son home for burial.
Their adult son, JJ McCann, died over the weekend, according to Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier.
“I don’t know the specifics, but I know he was in Texas and passed away in a hospital in Texas,” Fournier told The Olympian.
McCann grew up in Yelm, Fournier said.
As of Monday afternoon, about $1,200 had been donated to an effort titled “Help Don and Shelly Moody” at YouCaring.com, which was organized by Tenino business owner Chris Hallett. Donations also can be made for the couple at any Washington State Employees Credit Union branch, he said.
“No one plans and prepares to bury their child,” Hallett said. “We’re trying to rally the community to help him and his wife during this tough time.”
Moody has led Tenino’s Police Department since May. Before that, he was a Yelm police officer for more than a decade.
Find the fundraiser at http://bit.ly/2fYgm97.
