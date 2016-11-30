Local

Skull found off Washington coast is 2,300 years old

By Andy Hobbs

A human skull that was found in a crab pot off the Washington coast is about 2,300 years old and could be released to a Native American tribe.

The Daily World in Aberdeen reports that the skull was discovered by fishermen in February 2014 about 3 miles offshore near Westport and was turned over to the FBI.

This week, Grays Harbor County Coroner Lane Youmans confirmed the results of a lab analysis, which showed the skull’s DNA profile came from a female who lives around 360 to 400 B.C.

The skull was given to Dr. Guy Tasa, the state’s physical anthropologist with the Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. A department spokesperson told The Olympian that an analysis is underway to determine where the remains will end up.

