Two men with local ties may be among Oakland warehouse fire victims

Two men with ties to Olympia have been listed as “missing” and are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a converted Oakland warehouse during a dance party on Friday.
Musician Joseph Matlock, whose stage name is Joey Casio, is among the missing, according to his label, K Records in Olympia.
“Unfortunately dozens perished in this tragedy and dozens more are still missing including Joey Casio, who recorded several singles for K,” the label posted on its website. “We are donating copies of three Joey Casio singles to raise money for the Ghostship Fire Relief Fund.”
In addition, Edmond Lapine was reported missing. He is a 2008 graduate of The Evergreen State College in Olympia, according to college spokesman Todd Sprague.
Flames tore through the building, known as the “Ghost Ship,” during a dance party Friday night. The cluttered warehouse had been converted to artists’ studios and illegal living spaces, and former denizens said it was a death trap of piled wood, furniture, snaking electrical cords and only two exits.
The death toll from Friday night’s fire climbed to 36 on Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the rubble. Teenagers, the son of a sheriff’s deputy and young artists were among the dozens of people killed.
It was the most lethal building fire in the U.S. in more than a decade.
The city of Oakland identified some of the other people killed as Cash Askew, 22, David Clines, 35, Travis Hough, 35, and Donna Kellogg, 32, all of Oakland; Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, of Coronado, Calif.; Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek, Calif.; and Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward, Calif.
Officials said they have identified an eighth victim but are withholding the name because the person was 17 years old.
One of the people killed was the son of a local deputy, Kelly said at a news conference Sunday. He did not release the name.
Many friends and family members were still anxiously awaiting word of their missing loved ones. The search for remains was suspended overnight because of an unstable wall but was expected to resume.
Andy Kershaw, a DJ, said his wife and several friends were among those unaccounted for. He called his wife, photographer Amanda Allen, vibrant, awesome and magnetic.
Kershaw said his friend and fellow DJ Johnny Igaz also was missing.
Igaz reportedly was playing a set when the fire broke out. He was listed on Facebook as a record buyer at Green Apple Books and Music in San Francisco. His Facebook page was littered with tearful posts from friends who called him a beautiful soul and a true friend.
Yuri Kundin of San Francisco said he was waiting for word on his friends Alex Ghassan and Hanna Henriikka Ruax. He hasn’t heard from the couple in the past few days and has plastered notes looking for them on social media. Henriikka Ruax is from Finland.
Staff reporter Lisa Pemberton contributed to this report.
