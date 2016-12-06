Fatal 1-car crash closes SR 507 near Bucoda, State Patrol says

A fatal one-car crash closed state Route 507 just south of Bucoda, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The driver of the car involved in the accident died, State Patrol Trooper Todd Bartolac said. There were no passengers.
A person’s car hit a tree there, Bartolac said, and the highway was closed for some time to complete investigation of the crash.
The crash happened about 6 p.m., the Washington state Department of Transportation posted on Twitter.
Freezing temperatures may have contributed to the crash, Bartolac said.
The cold weather is believed to have caused a six-car pileup on the southbound onramp to Interstate 5 from Pacific Avenue in Lacey, Bartolac said.
Nobody was injured in that crash and the cars were cleared within an hour.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
Comments