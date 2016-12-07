Demonstrators disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

The Olympia City Council moved its public business meeting to another room Tuesday night after anti-fracking demonstrators interrupted the proceedings at City Hall.
The demonstration was organized through a Facebook page for Olympia Stand, a loosely organized group behind a protest camp that had blocked train tracks for a week in downtown Olympia. Olympia police helped clear the scene Nov. 18 in a confrontation that included non-lethal flash grenades and pepperballs, along with the arrest of 12 protesters.
At least two dozen people began chanting outside council chambers Tuesday, not long after Mayor Cheryl Selby reiterated a request for civil protests. The council voted to relocate the meeting – and its upcoming public hearings for several city proposals - to a small conference space upstairs in Room 207.
Participants in the public hearing included city staff and anyone who signed up to comment for those hearings. Media also attended. An audio recording of the meeting will be available online, according to the city.
City officials said it marked the first time the council had relocated a meeting because of protesters.
The Port of Olympia’s shipments of fracking materials have long been controversial, but carry more resonance with the recent Dakota Access Pipeline demonstrations at the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in North Dakota.
Olympia Police Chief Ronnie Roberts denounced the port for adhering to policies that cause protests and clash with community values.
“It angers me to have to put our officers in combat gear and face off with members in our community over something I don’t believe in myself,” Roberts told the council Nov. 22. He declined to comment further on his statement.
However, the chief’s comments have fueled the flames over whether the port should continue to accept fracking-related cargo despite community and city opposition to fracking.
Ed Galligan, executive director of the Port of Olympia, said the chief’s comments have had “severe negative consequences.”
He said port offices have been vandalized and at least one port employee has been harassed by anti-fracking protesters.
“My staff heard that statement (by the chief) as blaming them for criminal activities that required intervention,” Galligan told the council Tuesday. “They question whether they will be safe. … My staff does not deserve this treatment.”
