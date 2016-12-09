Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 9

These are the weather-related closures and changes we have. The list was updated at 5:30 a.m. Friday. If you have changes to meeting schedules, business closures or other weather related changes you would like to share, please email news@theolympian.com, or call 360-754-5420.
Cowlitz Co. & Lower Columbia Schools
Castle Rock School District: Closed
Grays Harbor & Pacific County School Districts
Elma School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, No out-of-district transportation.
McCleary School District: Closed
Montesano School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Oakville School District: Closed
Satsop School District: 2 hours late.
Kitsap & Mason County School Districts
Grapeview School District: 2 hours late, no preschool, buses on snow routes.
Hood Canal School District: Closed
Mary M. Knight School District: 2 hours late.
North Mason School District: Closed
Pioneer School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Shelton School District: 2 hours late.
South Kitsap School District: Schools closed, district offices open.
Southside School District: 2 hours late.
Lewis County School Districts
Adna School District: 2 hours late
Boistfort School District: 2 hours late, no preschool. No breakfast - school begins at 9:30 a.m.
Centralia School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.
Chehalis School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.
Evaline School District: 2 hours late.
Morton School District: 2 hours late, morning buses on snow routes.
Napavine School District: 2 hours late, buses on snow routes.
Toledo School District: Closed.
White Pass School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, buses on snow routes.
Winlock School District: 2 hours late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes.
Thurston County School Districts
Griffin SD: Closed Contact info, for media use only: School is closed today, Friday, December 9.
Olympia School District: All schools canceled today. Check the district website by noon for the status of any after-school or evening activities.
Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Rochester School District: 2 Hours Late, No preschool, Buses on snow routes.
Tumwater School District: Closed. There will be no school today. Decisions regarding afternoon and evening athletics and activities will be made as we monitor conditions throughout the day.
Yelm Community Schools: Closed
Colleges & Universities:
Centralia College: Centralia College will be open Friday but faculty and staff are to use their best judgment regarding their safety when coming to campus. Students are currently on winter break.
Clover Park Tech College: Opening at 9 a.m. Late start. All classes and activities regularly scheduled to start before 9 a.m., will be delayed. Students, faculty and staff should not arrive at South Hill or Lakewood Campuses until 9 a.m.
Olympic College: Delayed opening Friday at 10 a.m. for all campuses.
South Sound Private/Charter Schools
Evergreen Christian School, Olympia: Closed, no preschool or before-school care. Check status of Christmas program by noon.
Life Christian Academy: Opening at 10 a.m., no morning preschool. No before-school care; buses run late.
Olympia Waldorf School: Closed, no kindergarten or preschool.
Pope John Paul II High School: Closed
Organizations
South Sound YMCA Child Care Services: Due to school closures in the Yelm and Olympia Tumwater and Griffin School Districts before and after-school Y Care is also cancelled for Friday. No in-service care offered in the North Thurston School District.
