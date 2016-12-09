Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Friday, Dec. 9

0:17 Snowfall begins in Tumwater Pause

2:31 Anti-fracking protesters disrupt Olympia City Council meeting

0:51 Snowy Highway 8 in Thurston County

2:55 Drug court graduation 2016

1:58 Celebrating 36 years, Welch's Appliances keeps it in the family

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town

0:24 Anti-Trump rally at state Capitol in Olympia

3:35 Students and faculty members walk out at Saint Martin's University