Thurston County’s Treasurer tapped for state appointment

Thurston County Treasurer Shawn Myers plans to leave her elected office in January.
“I’ve accepted a job as Assistant State Treasurer,” she told The Olympian.
A formal announcement about the appointment is expected to be made Thursday (Dec. 15) by state Treasurer-elect Duane Davidson of Kennewick. The Republican has pledged to unite the two sides of the political aisle as well as both sides of the state.
Myers, a Democrat, was appointed treasurer on May 11, 2010, by Thurston County Commissioners, and elected into the office the following November. She was re-elected for a second term in 2014.
“I’ve had a great time,” she said about her service at the county. “It’s been a great job.
Since it’s a partisan position held by a Democrat, the Thurston County Democrats will play a big role in finding Myers’ replacement. The 3-member Thurston County Commission will make their appointment from the pool of candidates recommended by the party.
Katie Nelson, chair of the Thurston County Democrats, said Myers has been an “incredible asset for the county.”
“Our loss is the state’s gain, and I’m happy for her,” Nelson said. “This is a great opportunity for her.”
