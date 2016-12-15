State temporarily drains Capitol Lake to help fight invasive species

Starting Thursday, the state Department of Enterprise Services began lowering the water level in Capitol Lake in order to fight the invasive New Zealand mud snails.
The goal is to expose these tiny mollusks to the colder weather and reduce their population. The department expects that most of the lake’s bottom will be exposed to the elements Friday through Sunday. The 260-acre lake will need two days to fill back up.
These rapidly-reproducing freshwater mollusks are about as long as a grain of rice and can wreak havoc on the local food chain by outcompeting native aquatic snails and insects. They have no known predators or parasites in Washington.
The species was first discovered in Capitol Lake in 2009. The lake has been closed to boating and other recreational uses in order to prevent spreading the mud snails.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife monitors the mud snail population. Similar lake drainings in 2013 and 2014 helped eliminate between 40 and 60 percent of mud snails in the lake.
Comments