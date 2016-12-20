Monday’s protest at Heritage Park bathrooms results in 4 arrests

Four people were arrested at the Heritage Park bathrooms Monday night, the third day of a demonstration organized by a homeless advocacy group.
The four, all of whom live in Olympia and are in their 20s or 30s, were booked into the Thurston County Jail. They were arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors.
The group, Just Housing, wants to call attention to the need for public bathrooms to remain open 24/7 in downtown Olympia. The Heritage Park bathrooms close at 7 p.m. in winter.
About 40 demonstrators gathered at the bathrooms Monday night and some occupied the bathrooms after hours, leading to the arrests.
Washington State Patrol troopers spent about 30 minutes talking to the protesters in the bathrooms to get them to leave and then made their arrests, spokesman Kyle Moore said. About 10 troopers were on scene, he said.
They also called on Olympia police for assistance so they could get those arrested to their vehicles from the bathrooms, Moore said. Some pepper balls were fired to disperse the crowd, he said.
Moore also said that one trooper was allegedly kicked but not seriously hurt.
The protests began Saturday night, resulting in one arrest, followed by Sunday’s peaceful gathering. Representatives of the state Department of Enterprise services, which manages the state-owned park, have been communicating with Just Housing since Sunday, spokeswoman Linda Kent said Tuesday.
She said the agency has asked for a two-week pause to the demonstrations to possibly have community meetings and figure out a way forward. But that message was rebuffed, Kent said.
“We’re not funded to keep the bathrooms open 24 hours,” she said, “but we are open to find some workable solution for everybody.”
Following the demonstration at the bathrooms, protesters marched to Olympia City Hall on Sunday and Monday nights, according to a Just Housing news release.
