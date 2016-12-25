Lacey home catches fire on Christmas

Three people escaped a Christmas morning fire in the Crestwood Park Mobile Home Community in Lacey, firefighters said.
A neighbor called 911 at 7:33 a.m. after seeing flames coming from a window and door on one side of the residence, said Battalion Chief Mike Heikes. The mobile home community is located at 4500 Ruddell Road.
The house is a total loss. Firefighters at the scene said a Christmas tree caught fire, but the cause is unknown at this time.
All three adult occupants escaped the home without injuries and will stay with relatives, according to a woman at the scene who was identified as the homeowner. The residents declined to comment.
Comments