6 South Sound groups get IT vans

Intercity Transit has granted six 12-passenger vans to community organizations. Each organization will use the van to provide transportation to their clients, according to a news release.
Now in its 13th year, Intercity Transit’s Van Grant program has awarded 47 retired vanpool vehicles to community organizations through a competitive application and review process. The former Vanpool vehicles are retired due to miles and time in use, and would otherwise be sold as surplus. Government agencies or private non-profit organizations serving clients in Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Yelm, or their urban growth areas qualify for the program. Applicants identify how a van will benefit their clients and the community as a whole. They also demonstrate that existing transit service does not meet their transportation needs and address their ability to maintain the vehicle for its intended function.
The non-profit groups are:
▪ Community Youth Services will transport at-risk school-age children to after-school programs.
▪ Boys and Girls Club of Thurston County will use the van for their currently wait-listed program to transport low income and at-risk youth to before and after school programs and field trips.
▪ Senior Services of South Sound will transport seniors to activities at the Senior Nutrition Program, Services to At-Risk Seniors and Adult Day Care and Respite Programs.
▪ Community Action Council will provide transportation from Lacey Transit Center to their new location on Willamette Drive in Lacey.
▪ City Gates Ministries will provide transportation to low-income families trying to get back in the work force. Family vehicles will be repaired by a volunteer mechanic and the granted van will be used to transport individuals to work.
▪ Center for Natural Lands Management will use the van to transport partners and volunteers to conservation projects on South Sound prairies.
The Intercity Transit Authority will host a brief reception and present the vans during its next meeting 5 :30 p.m. Jan. 4.
