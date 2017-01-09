Snow forecast for Tuesday commute in South Sound

A second shot of winter driving is forecast for Thurston County commuters Tuesday.
Up to three inches of snow are possible for the Interstate 5 corridor from Chehalis to Tacoma, according to the the National Weather Service Office in Seattle, which has issued a winter weather advisory for the area.
The snow is expected to start before daybreak Tuesday and taper off midday.
“The heaviest accumulations are expected in the Black Hills area, the south end of the Hood Canal, the southern Kitsap peninsula, and the south interior along the I-5 corridor from Tacoma to Chehalis. While less likely, accumulations greater than 3 inches are possible in these areas,” the weather service said in a news release.
A winter weather advisory means snow will cause traffic difficulties and limited visibility.
Sheton and Pioneer school districts have announced two-hour late start for Tuesday.
Icy roads Monday morning caused numerous crashes and most Thurston County schools were delayed for two hours.
The low temperature for Olympia is forecast to be 33 degrees Monday, with a high Tuesday of 38. Tuesday’s low is forecast for 27 degrees.
Wednesday through Friday are forecast for drier, milder weather with some sunshine.
