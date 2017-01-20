Viral video shows motorcyclist riding on car after I-5 crash in Tumwater

Bill’s Towing and Recovery in Yelm posted gripping video footage of a motorcyclist rear-ending a vehicle, then hanging on for a ride Monday on northbound Interstate 5 in Tumwater.
The Olympian has left messages with the towing company for more information. A note on the company’s Facebook page directs news agencies to liveleak.com and said Boyd’s Towing responded to the scene to recover the vehicles.
An employee at Boyd’s confirmed the incident occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, but was unaware as to who made the video.
The video has been shared more than 1,400 times as of mid-day Friday. Several Facebook users who shared the video said they had driven past the accident scene near the Deschutes Way exit.
Once the vehicles slow down, the video shows the motorcyclist yelling at the vehicle driver on the freeway’s shoulder. Check it out the video below:
