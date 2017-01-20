National Park Service has Twitter privileges suspended

It appears the National Park Service has lost its Twitter privileges for the time being.
An internal email sent to park employees from the Washington Support Office was obtained by Gizmodo Friday.
“The expectation is that there will be absolutely no posts to Twitter,” the email reads. “In summary, this Twitter stand down means we will cease use of Twitter immediately.”
Mount Rainier National Park tweeted about 4 p.m. that all park road conditions will be provided on its Facebook page rather than on Twitter.
Until further notice, all park road condition updates will provided on the Mount Rainier Facebook page https://t.co/JwFuETkGnM.— MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) January 20, 2017
The park daily tweets when the gate to Longmire and Paradise opens and other information visitors need to know.
No official reason was offered in the email but Gizmodo quoted an anonymous park ranger who believed the Twitter stand down was due to two retweets related to Pres. Donald Trump.
One was from a New York Times correspondent showing side-by-side photos of crowds at Pres. Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration and Trump’s 2017 inauguration. The other was an article about web pages disappearing from the White House’s official website.
The tweets have since been deleted from the National Park Service’s Twitter account.
An investigation into whether the tweets were intentional, accidental or part of a hack is underway, according to Politico.com.
It’s unclear how many official governments accounts are affected by the shutdown.
