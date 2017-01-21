Thousands flock to Olympia for Women’s March

Thousands are filling the streets and Capitol Campus in Olympia for the Women’s March.
Hard to get a good vantage point to show the crowd here but turnout for the Women's March in Olympia has to be in the thousands #waleg pic.twitter.com/63uIjrq0Uq— Walker Orenstein (@walkerorenstein) January 21, 2017
An estimated 2,500 women are expected to gather at the Capitol’s Tivoli Fountain at 10 a.m. and march to the Olympia Farmers Market. There, they’ll turn around and march back to the Capitol for a rally.
Reporter Amelia Dickson is at the rally and will provide updates.
Huge turnout at the #marchonoly pic.twitter.com/teVHzEOgai— Amelia Dickson (@Amelia_Oly) January 21, 2017
