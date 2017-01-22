Shots-fired incident damages window in downtown Olympia

Olympia police have seized a vehicle, but now need the public’s help in identifying the suspect who damaged a window downtown with either a pellet gun or small-caliber firearm Friday night, an officer said Sunday.
Olympia police have confirmed that one window at 406 Fourth Ave. E. was damaged, said Lt. Paul Lower on Sunday. That’s the same address for a restaurant called Our Table.
About 9 p.m. Friday, someone driving a small passenger vehicle drove down Fourth Avenue East and fired the weapon. That vehicle was later seized by police, but they need more information about the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.
