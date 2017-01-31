Providence St. Peter Hospital workers to hold picket and rally

A group of unionized employees at Providence St. Peter Hospital who have been working under an expired contract plan to hit the picket line from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The “Stand with St. Pete’s Caregivers” event is being hosted by SEIU Healthcare 1199NW at the hospital at 413 Lilly Road NE in Olympia. It is open to the public, and will include a rally that begins at 5 p.m. SEIU represents nearly 500 workers at the hospital, including licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, cooks and housekeepers.
“Providence is paying our hospital CEO $1 million/year but paying us less than a living wage,” states a Facebook invitation for the event. “It's time to take a stand. ….We are standing together to make sure we have a hospital and a union contract that guarantees affordable health insurance for our families, provides staffing incentives and raises so we can recruit and retain quality staff, and protects quality patient care.”
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
Comments