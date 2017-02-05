Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Monday, Feb. 6

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received so far for Monday, Feb. 5. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.
Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts:
Oakville School District: Closed
Willapa Valley School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.
Lewis Co. School Districts:
Evaline School District: 2 hours late.
Morton School District: 2 hours late.
Toledo School District: Closed. No after school program at TES.
Thurston County School Districts:
Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes.
Comments