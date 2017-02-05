Local

February 5, 2017 6:18 PM

Weather updates, school closures and schedule changes for Monday, Feb. 6

Below is a list of school, meeting, business and service schedule changes that we’ve received so far for Monday, Feb. 5. If you know of a closure or other schedule change due to extreme weather, please email news@theolympian.com.

Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts:

Oakville School District: Closed

Willapa Valley School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool.

Lewis Co. School Districts:

Evaline School District: 2 hours late.

Morton School District: 2 hours late.

Toledo School District: Closed. No after school program at TES.

Thurston County School Districts:

Rainier School District: 2 hours late, no morning preschool, morning buses on snow routes.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Owls Swoop in for library visit

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos