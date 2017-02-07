Candlelight vigil praises Olympia’s support for immigrants and refugees

More than 100 people gathered to promote peace Tuesday night during a candlelight vigil outside Olympia City Hall with participants singing songs with simple refrains such as “we tear down walls together.”
Leaders of the local faith community organized the vigil to support the Olympia City Council’s recent “sanctuary city” resolution as well as the Olympia Charter of Compassion. The charter outlines a set of civic values such as respecting one another, engaging in civil dialogue and speaking out against bigotry.
The Rev. Amy Walters LaCroix of First Christian Church in Olympia praised the council for joining other U.S. “sanctuary cities” in pledging to protect immigrants and refugees. President Donald Trump has threatened to cut federal grant money to these cities if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
In another controversial move that has ignited protests across the country, the president recently signed an executive order that temporarily bans immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. A judge has halted the order and its legality is currently being argued in federal court.
Several participants at Tuesday’s peaceful vigil said these actions fly in the face of American values and unnecessarily put people at risk.
“We are counting on you and stand in solidarity with you,” LaCroix said. “We are grateful for your courageous stand.”
Mayor Cheryl Selby thanked the vigil participants as well as state lawmakers for supporting Olympia’s decision to stand by its sanctuary city resolution.
“I feel very fortunate that we live in a state that also has our back,” Selby said.
A common sentiment among several Muslim attendees Tuesday was the Olympia area’s overall attitude of respect and acceptance, which isn’t as strong in other parts of the U.S.
“I always feel welcome in Olympia,” said Zahir Ahmed, who moved to the area with his wife, Naila, in 2009. “This community is a wonderful community.”
Olympia resident Zahid Chaudhry recalled how his father and grandmother left India as Muslim refugees in 1947 during the violent collapse of the British Indian Empire. He said Olympia is the type of place that can help refugees like his father and grandmother find their way to a better life.
“This is a great, amazing community that provides a nurturing environment for all,” he said. “We need to stay vigilant.”
Rabbi Seth Goldstein of Temple Beth Hatfiloh urged the community to reject discrimination and stand for compassion.
“We unfortunately live in a time in which the desire to drive out others still exists. But we also live in a time in which the willingness to be open to receive those who have been driven out still exists,” he said. “Whether it be crossing the Red Sea, the Mediterranean Sea or the Atlantic Ocean, whether it be crossing by foot or by boat or by airplane, we must be on the side of the refugee, the immigrant, the seeker of asylum.”
Check it out
The local group called the Faith Action Network will hold a rally to support refugees at 12:30 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at the steps of the State Capitol Building in Olympia.
