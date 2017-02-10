Downtown Olympia streets closed after robber leaves mysterious package

The Olympia Police Department closed some downtown Olympia streets Friday afternoon after a robber left a suspicious package at the downtown branch of Olympia Federal Savings Bank.
Police closed the 400 block of Fourth Avenue East, and Capitol Way between Legion Way and Fourth Avenue. The bank was evacuated, and officers are working to evacuate neighboring businesses.
The suspect hasn’t yet been arrested, said Lt. Paul Lower. The Washington State Patrol Explosives Unit is headed to the scene.
Officers responded to the bank at 421 Capitol Way South, just after 3 p.m. A man entered the bank and demanded money. He told the teller that he had an explosive device, Lower said.
When the teller didn’t give the man money, he fled the bank, leaving a package behind. Officers evacuated employees and customers from the building.
Officers are searching for the suspect in downtown Olympia, closing streets, and evacuating employees and customers from neighboring businesses.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
