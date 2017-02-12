Lacey man, 80, who triggered ‘Silver Alert,’ found dead in Tumwater

An 80-year-old man who went missing Friday and later was the subject of a Silver Alert notification, was found dead in Tumwater Sunday morning, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Donald L. Herbert was found in his vehicle, submerged in a retention pond near Tumwater Valley Golf Course, Sgt. Carla Carter said.
The cause of the man’s death was not immediately known. Herbert suffered from a health condition that required twice-a-day medical treatments, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
On Friday, Herbert was thought to be driving to Lodi, California, to visit a family member. He had never gone missing before and had never left the house without notifying his wife.
A Silver Alert notifies the public about a senior citizen who has gone missing due to a medical condition, such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. Those alerts are shared via state Department of Transportation signs on Interstate 5.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
