Lacey fire commission weighs financing options for future bond issue

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

3:11 Tigers snarl back in second half to oust Tumwater

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

1:30 Sweet notes at Medicine Creek Winery's Chocolate and Wine Festival

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

1:26 The REDS open the 9th Oly Old Time Festival

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort