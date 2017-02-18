Paper planes soar at Olympic Flight Museum

1:15 Quixote Village celebrates 10 years as a community Pause

0:50 Former County and Port Commissioner's home destroyed in Sunday fire

1:31 Selma business owner closes shop in solidarity for day without immigrants

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?

1:55 4 Arizona day hikes

1:59 Students study threat from invasive New Zealand Mudsnails

1:22 After 17 years The Mailbox still delivering service to its customers

3:38 Local wrestlers qualify for Mat Classic XXIX semifinals

1:16 State lawmakers talk about immigration, raids in Washington