Students frustrated trying to get into UW’s competitive engineering program

2:54 Downtown Olympia parking Pause

1:41 VIDEO: What to do when the Earth shakes

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

1:58 State Patrol continues finger printing as legislature considers biometric data protections

0:15 Bank robbery suspect flees after dropping suspicious package

2:13 Huskies coach Lorenzo Romar previews trip to Washington State

1:08 How did the Port of Grays Harbor bring Overstock.com to Satsop?

1:41 Take a tour of the Quest Diagnostics laboratory in west Olympia

1:56 Sparks fly at heated competition among top high school welders