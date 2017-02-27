Pedestrian struck, seriously injured near Lacey

A woman was struck and seriously injured Monday afternoon at a Pacific Avenue intersection near Lacey, according to Lacey Fire District 3.
The incident happened about 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of Pacific Avenue Southeast, just east of the city limits, according to Battalion Chief Tim Hulse.
The woman was struck by an SUV while in or very near a crosswalk, Hulse said. The woman was transported to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, Hulse added.
Eastbound lanes of Pacific Avenue were closed after the incident. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.
