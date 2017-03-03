Lacey City Council candidate lives just outside city limits

After checking with the Thurston County Auditor on Thursday, it appears that Lacey City Council candidate Matthew Staples lives just outside the city limits, which would make him ineligible for a seat on the council.
Auditor Mary Hall, who also oversees elections in Thurston County, said Staples lives about five parcels east of the city limits, which puts him in the city’s urban growth area, otherwise known as unincorporated Thurston County.
“I’m 500 feet outside the city limits,” said a frustrated Staples Thursday night. He lives in the 6800 block of 11th Ave. NE.
Adding to his frustration: He is surrounded by Lacey city limits, yet he still lives outside that boundary. He also has lived in the area since 1999.
Despite his place of residency, Staples vowed Thursday night that he wouldn’t give up.
“I will find a way,” he said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how he might accomplish that in the short term. A check of city policies regarding council candidates shows that they must be “a resident of the city for a period of one year preceding the election.”
As a result, the number of candidates who have applied to run for a council seat likely is back to two: Ken Balsley and Richard Bokofsky.
Balsley has verbally identified Position No. 3 as his goal, while Bokofsky has yet to declare his intentions.
The Position 3 seat is held by incumbent Jeff Gadman, but he was appointed Thurston County Treasurer last month and is set to resign from the council on March 9.
As many as five council seats are in play this election. Gadman is set to resign, Virgil Clarkson has decided he won’t run again and incumbents Cynthia Pratt, Michael Steadman and Andy Ryder are up for election. Steadman has already filed to defend his seat. Councilmen Lenny Greenstein and Jason Hearn are not up for election.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
