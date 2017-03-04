Sen. Murray, Rep. Kilmer renew commitment to Wild Olympics legislation

Sen. Patty Murray and Rep. Derek Kilmer last week re-introduced the Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild and Scenic Rivers Act to “protect environmentally sensitive parts of the Olympic Peninsula, support outdoor recreation opportunities, and preserve and grow jobs on the Olympic Peninsula,” according to a statement by Murray’s office.
“As someone who grew up in Port Angeles, I’ve always said that we don’t have to choose between economic growth and environmental protection,” Kilmer said. “I’m proud to continue fighting for a bill that is part of a practical, balanced strategy to protect our natural beauty while attracting businesses to stay, grow, and invest in our future.”
The Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild and Scenic Rivers Act would designate 126,554 acres of existing federal land as wilderness in the Olympic National Forest and designate 464 river miles across 19 rivers and major tributaries on the Olympic Peninsula as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
According to a map released by the campaign last year, several areas included for designation are the Quinault nature trails east of Highway 101 near the south shore of Lake Quinault, the West Fork of the Humptulips River and trail, the East Fork of the Humptulips River, and Wynoochee Falls Trail.
Wilderness is the strongest level of protection on federal lands, and such a designation requires an act of Congress and the president’s signature. State and private lands are not eligible for the designation, only federal lands.
The designation generally prohibits motorized and mechanized use, logging, mining and other development. Hunting, fishing, camping and hiking would still be allowed.
“It is critical that we keep fighting to ensure these pristine areas of the Olympic Peninsula are preserved for generations to come,” Murray said. “As someone who enjoys hiking and fishing in Washington state, I am thrilled to work with Congressman Kilmer and the local community to keep up the momentum and preserve some of Washington state’s most prized wild spaces.”
The Wild Olympics Coalition, a group that supports the legislation, said it has more than 150 new endorsements from Olympic Peninsula elected officials and businesses rallying behind the Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild & Scenic Rivers Act. The new additions bring the total number to more than 700 endorsers. The coalition claims more than 12,000 local residents have signed petitions in support.
Rep. Jim Walsh of Aberdeen is not among those supporters. “The Wild Olympics bill is bad for this area,” he said. “Its supporters have tried to make it less bad — but it’s still bad. It erodes the property rights of Washingtonians who live in rural parts of the peninsula. It’s bad for our timber industry, which is already struggling. It would have a chilling effect on other industries that might consider locating in this area.
“And it’s not even good from a forest-management perspective: Forest land that’s untended wilderness is more prone to disease and wildfire than forest land that’s well managed.”
A Wild and Scenic River designation protects a river’s “outstandingly remarkable” values, including wildlife, recreation, fisheries, cultural, and free-flowing character. The designation prohibits federally licensed dams and projects the legislation considers damaging. According to the drafters of the Wild Olympics campaign, no private lands would be included unless the landowner wanted the designation.
Also providing a testimonial for the Wild Olympics Coalition was Montesano guide service owner Casey Weigel: “I am a full-time professional guide … on the Wynoochee River. I support the Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild & Scenic Rivers Act because our rivers and our salmon are our lifeblood and, without them, businesses like ours, the local jobs they support, and the dollars they bring into our local economy would dry up. The Wild Olympics proposal would simply make the current safeguards protecting our rivers on Olympic National Forest permanent. That’s all it does. It doesn’t change access or cost timber jobs. And if it did, I wouldn’t support it, because my family works in the timber industry.”
Sen. Murray and then-Congressman Norm Dicks first introduced Wild Olympics to Congress in 2012 after nearly three years of public engagement with residents, business owners, organizations and Native American tribes. Based on additional public input, Murray and Kilmer made several changes to address concerns about private landowners’ rights.
Still, opponents of the plan argue this is another federal land grab attempt that would cut thousands of jobs and cost nearly $1 billion in taxpayer money. Some timber companies and chambers of commerce have come out against it.
“Those of us who live in this part of Washington value pristine water and natural vistas that are accessible to ordinary people. Those are major reasons we live here. But we also value property rights and want to robust economy and local tax base,” Walsh said.
“Well-intentioned but poorly-drafted proposals like Wild Olympics have handcuffed local entrepreneurs and workers for decades. We don’t need more of that.”
