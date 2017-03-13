What’s Happening for March 13

Wednesday
Thurston County Mainstream Republicans: State Treasurer Duane Davidson will speak at a lunch, noon-1, River’s Edge, 4611 Tumwater Valley Drive, Tumwater. $3 admission. RSVP 360-456-2992.
Thursday
Building Understanding in Challenging Times: Free communication and conflict-resolution workshop. 3-5 p.m. at Lacey Timberland Library, 500 College St. 360-491-3860.
Gretchen Christopher, member of The Fleetwoods: Hit songwriter and recording artist will perform. 7:30-8:45 p.m. at the Olympia Timberland Library, 313 Eighth Ave. S. The Fleetwoods produced many chart-topping songs in the 1950s and 1960s, including the 1959 hit “Come Softly to Me.” 360-352-0595, trl.org.
Remembering Rachel: Question-and-answer session with Emmy Scharlatt, director-producer of “In the Image: Palestinian Women Capture the Occupation.” 6-9 p.m. First Christian Church, Koinonia Hall, 701 Franklin St. SE, Olympia.
Olympia World Affairs Council: “The Trade Policies of the Trump Administration”: Featured speaker will be Heather Grob, Ph.D., associate professor of Economics at Saint Martin’s University, at 7:30 p.m., at Thurston Economic Development Council/SPSCC Lacey Campus, 4220 Sixth Ave. SE, Lacey. Information: 360-866-1652.
Screening of “13th:” Titled after the 13th Amendment, the documentary centered on the intersection of race, justice and mass incarceration in the United States. Discussion to follow. Co-sponsored with Black Alliance and Public Defender's Office. 6:30-9 p.m., Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 2315 Division St. NW, Olympia. Refreshments.
Saturday
Alpaca Event: Youths and new owners are invited, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., to Cross Creek Alpaca Rescue, 4225 Old Military Road SE, Tenino. Six alpacas will be available all day for health care demonstrations and alpaca handling demonstration and practice. Call Jack Bruner, 360-864-2271, or email alpacaman@toledotel.com.
March 19
No Discover Pass needed for State Parks’ 104th birthday: The pass costs $30 a year or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Natural Resources. discoverpass.wa.gov.
March 22
Port of Olympia history: The Thurston County League of Women Voters topic will be the Port of Olympia, 6 p.m. Olympia Community Center, 222 Columbia St. NW. Speakers are Bonnie Knight, who was previously with the Port of Allyn, E.J. Zita, port commissioner, and Bob Jacobs, former mayor.
March 25
Capital Food & Wine Festival: A nonprofit fundraiser with more than 100 regional wines, dozens of beers and hard ciders, local restaurant fare and three stages of live music. Noon-9 p.m., Saint Martin’s University, Marcus Pavilion and Worthington Conference Center, 5300 Pacific Ave. SE, Lacey. capitalfoodandwinefestival.com. Online $15 early-bird tickets include admission, one wine or beer mug and $5 of scrip (needed for sampling alcoholic beverages). $20 at door. Additional booklets of scrip $10. Underage patrons are welcome, but will not be served alcohol.
Sound Climate Action Convention: A one-day gathering of local climate advocates for training, networking, and planning. David Roberts of Vox.com will be this year's keynote speaker. Advance registration fee is $20 and includes lunch. Takes place from 9:30 am to 4 pm at the Olympia Center, 222 Columbia St. NW in downtown Olympia. Visit olyclimateconvention.com for information.
