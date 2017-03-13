Nisqually River expected to rise with dam release

A release of water from the LaGrande Dam March 13 is expected to affect farm and pasture land along the Nisqually River, according to Thurston Emergency Management.
Tacoma Power planned to increase the flow from 2,500 cubic feet per second to 7,000 cfs by 8 p.m. Monday, continuing through Friday because heavy rainfall is forecast.
This is Thurston County Emergency Management with an important message about the Nisqually River. Today is Monday, March 13, 2017 the time is 3:15 p.m.
For information, call Thurston County Emergency Management at 360-867-2800.
Comments