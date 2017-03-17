Local

March 17, 2017 7:05 AM

Crews stop vehicle fire from spreading to house

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched to a fire late Thursday in the 1500 block of Farina Loop SE, Olympia.

The fire began in a private vehicle near a house, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.

Crews extinguished the fire before it involved the home, however there was damage to a porch post, a fire official said.

Smoke damage was reported for the house, and the vehicle was a total loss, the dispatcher said. It was reported at about 10:25 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

