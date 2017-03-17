Crews stop vehicle fire from spreading to house

Lacey Fire District 3 was dispatched to a fire late Thursday in the 1500 block of Farina Loop SE, Olympia.
The fire began in a private vehicle near a house, according to a Thurston County dispatcher.
Crews extinguished the fire before it involved the home, however there was damage to a porch post, a fire official said.
Smoke damage was reported for the house, and the vehicle was a total loss, the dispatcher said. It was reported at about 10:25 p.m.
No other information was immediately available.
