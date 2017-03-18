Motorcyclist, 25, dies in Friday night Olympia crash

A 25-year-old Tumwater man died Friday night after crashing his motorcycle into a median on Olympia’s East Bay Drive.
Officers responded to the scene, near the intersection of East Bay Drive and San Francisco Street, at about 9:20 p.m. said Lt. Paul Lower, of the Olympia Police Department. Medics transported the man to Providence St. Peter Hospital, and he died shortly after arrival.
The road was closed for about five hours following the crash, Lower said.
Officers are still working to determine why the man crashed.
The Thurston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.
Amelia Dickson: 360-754-5445, @Amelia_Oly
