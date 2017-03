Riffe Lake drawdown will expose banks

0:49 Anne Buck builds a wall in downtown Olympia Pause

2:09 Komachin students spend Day of Caring at Wolf Haven

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

5:54 2016 Realtor of the Year looks at the current and future housing markets

0:50 When is it OK to drive after drinking? Impaired judgment makes it hard to tell

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding and mudslides continue

0:23 Lacey couple catches package thief on video

3:25 Huskies defensive back Budda Baker talks at UW Pro Day

0:45 Capital vs Olympia Baseball