Coroner identifies motorcyclist who died Friday night on East Bay Drive

Christopher Ellis, 25, of Tumwater was identified Monday as the man who was killed Friday night after he crashed into a median on East Bay Drive in Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner.
Coroner Gary Warnock said a cause of death is expected to be determined today (Monday).
About 9:20 p.m. Friday, Olympia police responded to the crash scene near East Bay Drive and San Francisco Street. The man was later taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital but he died shortly after arrival.
The road was closed for about five hours.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments